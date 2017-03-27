BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
March 27Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 120.4 million yuan to 138.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (92.6 million yuan)
* Says stability growth of business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kb2Kva
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
