BRIEF-Metrofile to buy Tidy Files Proprietary Limited for 75 mln rand
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 11 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 12 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pny66A
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO