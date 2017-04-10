BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 10Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 10 percent, or to be 40.2 million yuan to 44.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 40.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is steady development of business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sq2Bpt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 14 Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.