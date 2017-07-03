July 3Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 109.4 million yuan to 125.0 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 78.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased main business income

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZwpSVc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)