March 15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable
Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon armstrong announces $0.33 per share quarterly
dividend, expands board and finance team
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc -
appointment of rebecca a. Blalock as an independent member to
its board of directors
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc -
with addition of blalock, board of directors now consists of
seven members
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc
says its board of directors has established a finance and risk
committee
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc -
justin cressall has joined company as deputy chief financial
officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: