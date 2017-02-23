BRIEF-Value Partners says AUM of group as at May 31 was about $15.3 bln
* aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion
Feb 23 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc:
* Hannon Armstrong announces 52% increase in 2016 gaap earnings to $0.32 per share and 15% increase in 2016 core earnings to $1.20 per share
* Hannon Armstrong Sustainable - targeting annualized double-digit core EPS growth at mid point of its 8% to 12% core earnings growth range for 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly total revenue $19.9 million versus $16.2 million
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike.
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director