Fitch Affirms Greek Banks' IDRs at RD; Upgrades VRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms Greek Banks’ IDRs at RD; Upgrades VRs - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899939 LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG), Alpha Bank AE (Alpha), Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank) at 'Restricted Default' (RD). At the same time the agency has upgra