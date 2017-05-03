BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Hanover Insurance Group Inc
* Net premiums written were $362.1 million in quarter, up 7.4% from prior-year quarter
* first quarter net income of $1.05 per diluted share; operating income(1) of $0.95 per diluted share; first quarter combined ratio of 99.5%, including catastrophe impact of 7.1 points
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.