in 20 hours
BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Q2 earnings per share $1.83
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Q2 earnings per share $1.83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The Hanover reports second quarter net income and operating income (1) of $1.83 and $1.69 per diluted share, respectively; combined ratio of 95.6%, including catastrophe impact of 4.8 points; operating return on equity (2) of 10.6%

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 earnings per share $1.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc qtrly ‍net premiums written were $591.6 million in quarter, up 2.0% from prior-year quarter​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc qtrly ‍catastrophe losses of $57.1 million before taxes, or 4.8% of earned premiums, primarily in commercial lines​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - ‍initiated expense actions to eliminate approximately 160 positions​

* Hanover Insurance - expense actions are expected to contribute to annualized pre-tax expense savings of approximately $30 million in personnel-related costs​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - ‍expects to realize a non-operating charge of approximately $10 million in 2017, with $1.8 million recognized in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

