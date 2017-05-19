Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
May 19 HANSA MEDICAL AB:
* IDES SELECTED FOR EMA PRIORITY MEDICINES (PRIME) SCHEME
* PRIME DESIGNATION FOR IDES WAS GRANTED ON BASIS OF DATA FROM FOUR INDEPENDENT PHASE II STUDIES IN U.S. AND SWEDEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering