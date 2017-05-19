UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 HANSEYACHTS AG:
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK
* AT SAME TIME MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HANSEYACHTS AG, AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA ("AURELIUS"), WILL TAKE OVER A MAJORITY OF STOCK IN PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources