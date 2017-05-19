May 19 HANSEYACHTS AG:

* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK

* AT SAME TIME MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HANSEYACHTS AG, AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA ("AURELIUS"), WILL TAKE OVER A MAJORITY OF STOCK IN PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS