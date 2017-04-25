BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Hansteen Holdings Plc
* Revised offer for IMPT
* Increased cash offer by Hansteen Holdings PLC for Industrial Multi Property Trust PLC
* IMPT shareholders will be entitled to receive for each IMPT share 330 pence in cash
* Increased offer represents an increase of 10 percent to original recommended offer price of 300p per IMPT share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm