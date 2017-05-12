May 12 Hanwell Holdings Ltd

* Group's revenue for q1 2017 (q1 2017) of s$105.69 million was 11.5% higher than last year

* Net profit attributable to shareholders was s$0.85 million for q1 2017 as compared to s$0.62 million reported for q1 2016.