BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:
* Hanwha Q Cells Co-consortium consisting of Co, Kalyon Enerji Yatirimlari A.S. have been awarded for tender to construct 1 gw solar power plant in Turkey
* Hanwha Q Cells Co- consortium will also establish 500 mw of fully integrated pv manufacturing capacity locally in Turkey, operational within 21 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes