BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:
* Hanwha Q Cells reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $410 million to $430 million
* Q4 revenue $565.9 million versus $702.1 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly loss per fully diluted American depositary share was $0.31
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd sees 2017 total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 mw
* Sees FY 2017 total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 mw
* Sees fy 2017 revenue-recognized module shipments in range of 5,300 to 5,500 mw
* Hanwha Q cells co sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of about $50 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and certain research and development related expenditures
* Gross margin in Q4 of 2016 was 9.5pct versus 19.1pct in Q4 of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $600.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes