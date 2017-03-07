UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
March 7 Hanyang Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 350 won/share for common stock and 400 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 4.64 billion won
* S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics; Outlook stable
June 16 Fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2 billion debt load and end intellectual property litigation, people familiar with the matter said Friday.