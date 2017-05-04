BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4Haoyun Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.87 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.