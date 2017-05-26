BRIEF-Standard Alliance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 323.3 mln naira
* Q1 net premium income 1.11 billion naira versus 1.13 billion naira year ago
May 26Harakosan Co Ltd
* Says it will stop business of a Yamaguchi Ken-based store, which is mainly engaged in real estate leasing business, on June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wyNa8T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net premium income 1.11 billion naira versus 1.13 billion naira year ago
* Loandepot appoints EVP, marketing; EVP, next generation lending
* FY loss attributable HK$177.9 million versus loss of HK$190 million