* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 Qumu Corp:
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 6.2 percent stake in Qumu Corp as of March 24, 2017
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - purchased securities of Qumu Corp based on their belief that the securities were "undervalued"
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP -anticipate having further conversations with members of Qumu's management, board regarding possible ways to enhance shareholder value Source text:(bit.ly/2ovjMb3) Further company coverage:
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: