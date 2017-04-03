April 3 Qumu Corp:

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 6.2 percent stake in Qumu Corp as of March 24, 2017

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - purchased securities of Qumu Corp based on their belief that the securities were "undervalued"

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP -anticipate having further conversations with members of Qumu's management, board regarding possible ways to enhance shareholder value