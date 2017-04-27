April 27 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 25 percent to 45 percent, or to be 194.7 million yuan to 265.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (354 million yuan)

