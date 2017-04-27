BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 25 percent to 45 percent, or to be 194.7 million yuan to 265.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (354 million yuan)
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors