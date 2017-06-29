UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 HARBOES BRYGGERI A/S:
* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 45.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 51.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY EBITDA DKK 140.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 152.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS 2017/2018 EBITDA OF DKK 140 MILLION -150 MILLION AND PRE-TAX PROFIT OF DKK 40 MILLION - 50 MILLION
* FY NET SALES DKK 1.43 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources