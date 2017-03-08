UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Harboes Bryggeri A/S:
* Adjusts 2016/2017 outlook
* Sees pre-tax profit in line with last year's profit of 51 million Danish crowns ($7.2 million)
* Earlier expected FY pre-tax profit of 65 million to 75 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0412 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources