UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Hard Off Corporation Co Ltd
* Says it will establish JV ,HARD OFF TAIWAN INC. in Taiwan, with two Taiwan companies in August
* The JV will be engaged in operation of reuse shop
* Says the company will hold a 55 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Cdusg5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources