BRIEF- Hard Off Corporation to set up subsidiary ECO TOWN USA and sub-subsidiary ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING

July 10(Reuters) - Hard Off Corporation Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary ECO TOWN USA INC., which will be engaged in management of reuse shop, and a sub-subsidiary ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING INC., which will be wholly owned by ECO TOWN USA and will be engaged in franchise business, in U.S., in August

* Says ECO TOWN USA and ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING will be capitalized at $1 million (about 114 million yen) and $100,000 (about 11.4 million yen) respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JDmRpu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)