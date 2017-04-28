Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 1.18 billion yuan, while the net profit of FY 2015 was 96.1 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 380 million yuan to 480 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/voyKpg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement