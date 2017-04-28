April 28 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 1.18 billion yuan, while the net profit of FY 2015 was 96.1 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 380 million yuan to 480 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/voyKpg

