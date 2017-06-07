BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 9 percent stake in Jiangsu commercial bank for 249.08 million yuan ($36.65 million)

($1 = 6.7960 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.