Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Feb 23 Harley-Davidson Inc
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
* Harley-Davidson Inc says appointment of Troy Alstead and Allan Golston to company's board of directors, effective immediately
* Harley-Davidson appoints new directors to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.