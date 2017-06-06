BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Harmonic Inc
* Harmonic appoints Sanjay Kalra as chief financial officer
* Former chief financial officer Harold Covert will remain an advisor to company through July
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering