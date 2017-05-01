PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Harmonic Inc:
* Harmonic announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $398.5 million to $418.5 million
* Harmonic inc - bookings for q1 of 2017 were $82.1 million, compared with $116.9 million for q4
* Harmonic inc - harmonic anticipates q2 net revenue to be $94.5 million to $102.5 million
* Says GAAP net revenue for q1 of 2017 was $82.9 million, compared with $113.1 million for q4
* Q1 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic inc sees Q2 loss per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.16
* Harmonic inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.04 ranging to break-even
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps to be $0.02 to $0.16
* Harmonic inc - for 2017, harmonic anticipates gaap share loss to be $0.48 to $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.