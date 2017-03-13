Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Harmony Merger Corp:
* Harmony and NextDecade agree to pursue merger; NextDecade a leader among U.S. LNG project developers
* Proposed all-stock transaction is expected to yield a combined entity with a pro forma enterprise value exceeding $1.0 billion at closing
* Deal includes additional stock consideration to be paid to NextDecade shareholders upon achievement of certain milestones
* Current harmony stockholders will own approximately 13.4 pct of combined company immediately following merger
* NextDecade will become a publicly listed company post deal
* Proposed all-stock transaction is initially valued at approximately $1.0 billion
* Pursuant to LOI, co, NextDecade have also reserved capacity for strategic partners to invest in company prior to closing of merger
* Harmony is being represented by Graubard Miller and NextDecade is being represented by King & Spalding LLP for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.