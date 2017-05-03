May 3 Harris Corp:
* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter
results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.38 from continuing
operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.31 from continuing
operations
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.50 to $5.55
from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.25 from
continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.47 billion
* Harris corp - narrowed its guidance for fiscal 2017 and
now expects fiscal 2017 gaap income from continuing operations
of $5.20 to $5.25 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy17 non-gaap income from continuing operations of
$5.50 to $5.55 per diluted share
* Says harris now expects fiscal 2017 revenue on an organic
basis to be down about 1 percent from prior year
* Says harris still expects fiscal 2017 free cash flow to be
about $800 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.55, revenue view $5.82
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
