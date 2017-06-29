UPDATE 1-China to crack down on illegal local govt debt-raising activity
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
June 29 Harrison Street Real Estate Capital
* Harrison Street Real Estate Capital- closed sixth U.S. opportunistic real estate fund, at $950 million in equity commitments
* Harrison street real estate capital llc says Harrison Street also raised $205 million of additional equity capital in co-investment vehicles Source text for Eikon:
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.