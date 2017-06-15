June 15 Harson Trading China Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.26 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/NQkm2E

