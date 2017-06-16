Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 16 Harte Hanks Inc:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks-confirmed it got notice from sidus investment partners of its intention to nominate 2 candidates to stand for election to company's board
* Harte Hanks -board will review nomination notice and present its recommended nominees for two director positions up for election at 2017 annual meeting
* Harte Hanks Inc says no stockholder action required at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)