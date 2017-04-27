BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
* The Hartford reports first quarter 2017 net income and core earnings per diluted share* of $1.00
* Q1 core earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly book value per diluted share of $45.25 rose 2% from dec. 31, 2016
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly book value per diluted share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $45.80, up 1%
* Hartford Financial Services - q1 consolidated earned premiums $3,473 million versus. $3,404 million last year
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - net investment income increased 5% to $728 million, before tax, in q1 2017 versus $696 million, before tax, in q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $4.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million