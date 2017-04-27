April 27 Harvard Bioscience Inc

* Harvard Bioscience reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue fell 10.4 percent to $24.2 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.02 to $0.04

* Reaffirming its financial guidance for full year 2017

* Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for FY 17 remains unchanged from that issued on March 9, 2017