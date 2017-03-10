BRIEF-True Heading appoints Anders Bergström as new CEO
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Harvest SA:
* FY revenue 24.5 million euros versus 23.2 million euros ($24.6 million) year ago
* FY operating income 4.4 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 3.5 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* To propose a dividend of 1.55 euros per share
* Sees Moneypitch will begin to generate revenue from H2 2017 and is expected to become driving force behind CO's growth from 2018 onwards
* Says has solid order backlog and plans to continue growth momentum for 2017, striving to maintain profitability levels comparable to those of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2m8Zr76 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.
* Police consider possible criminal action (Adds London mayor letter, Boris Johnson comment)