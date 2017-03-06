March 6 Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $9.00

* Harvest natural resources inc - intends to declare a distribution payable to shareholders after gabon transaction has closed

* Harvest natural resources - q4 results include non-recurring items of gain on sale of harvest-vinccler dutch holding bv of $118.9 million or $10.64 pre-tax per share

* Harvest natural resources - q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: