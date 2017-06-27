June 27 Harvest One Cannabis Inc
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and
submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of
wholesale off-take agreement
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - unit is now permitted to store
up to $6.25 million worth of cannabis at any given time in its
level 8 vault
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - received renewal of its
license; license is valid until June 26, 2020
* Harvest One Cannabis-its unit United Greeneries Ltd
received a renewal of its access to cannabis for medical
purposes regulations cultivation license
