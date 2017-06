March 17 Harworth Group Plc:

* Has conditionally raised 27.8 mln pounds (before expenses) by placing 29,226,974 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each at a price of 95.0 pence per placing share

* Says net proceeds of placing will primarily be used to accelerate continued expansion of company's strategic land bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)