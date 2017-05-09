May 9 Bookrunner:

* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share

* Says proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, closing of placing is expected to occur on or about May 11, 2017