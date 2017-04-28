April 28 Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Q1 live customer policies increased to 2.42 million as at
31 March 2017, a 14 pct year on year increase
* Q1 gross written premiums up 26 pct to 214.7 mln stg for
three months ended 31 March 2017
* Q1 market share of UK private car insurance (1) up to 6.7
pct as at 31 March 2017 (6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016)
* Q1 net revenue increased by 24 pct to 164.5 mln stg for
three months ended 31 March 2017 (three months ended 31 March
2016: 132.7 mln stg)
* We look forward with confidence in our ability to deliver
against our targets- CEO
* Confirms that Hastings is well positioned to continue its
profitable growth, and deliver against targets set
* Recent ogden rate change has increased premiums across
market
