* Q1 live customer policies increased to 2.42 million as at 31 March 2017, a 14 pct year on year increase

* Q1 gross written premiums up 26 pct to 214.7 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017

* Q1 market share of UK private car insurance (1) up to 6.7 pct as at 31 March 2017 (6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016)

* Q1 net revenue increased by 24 pct to 164.5 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017 (three months ended 31 March 2016: 132.7 mln stg)

* We look forward with confidence in our ability to deliver against our targets- CEO

* Confirms that Hastings is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, and deliver against targets set

* Recent ogden rate change has increased premiums across market