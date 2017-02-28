Feb 28 Havas SA:
* Says objective of a 15 percent medium-term operating
margin is unchanged - conf call
* Anticipates organic growth in 2-3 pct range in 2017- conf
call
* Has an envelope of about 100 million euros ($106.1
million) for acquisitions this year - conf call
* Says American challenges mostly in New York agency - conf
call
* Says 2017 should be another year of growth for the US -
conf call
* Says no impact of Brexit visible yet - conf call
* Says there is no reason that havas is not able to
outperform the market in France in 2017 - conf call
For the full-year results:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9428 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)