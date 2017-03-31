March 31 Havelock Europa Plc

* Appointment of new chief financial officer

* Says Donald Borland appointed as new chief financial officer at Havelock Europa Plc from 26 april 2017

* Borland will succeed Ciaran Kennedy, who will stand down after company announces its full year results on 25 April 2017 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)