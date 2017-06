May 1 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* HAVERTYS REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $200.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $200.4 MILLION

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $27.0 MILLION IN 2017

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - EXPECT THAT GROSS PROFIT MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR 2017 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 53.9%, INCREASED FROM 53.6% PRIOR GUIDANCE

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - SECOND HALF 2017 GROSS MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 40 TO 50 BASIS POINTS LOWER THAN FULL YEAR AVERAGE

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - EXPECT TO INCREASE STANDARD SELLING SQUARE FOOTAGE APPROXIMATELY 0.3% IN 2017

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - TOTAL DELIVERED SALES FOR Q2 TO DATE OF 2017 ARE UP 2.2% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 1.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: