BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Hawaiian Holdings Inc -
* Hawaiian Airlines reports March and first quarter 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected first quarter metrics
* Expects to record a special charge of approximately $20 million in q1
* Raised its expectations for q1 operating revenue per asm growth
* Also raised its expectations for cost per asm (casm) excluding fuel and special items for q1 ended March 31, 2017
* March load factor 85.0% versus 82.9%
* March RPMS 1.32 billion versus 1.23 billion
* Raised expectations for casm ex-fuel, special items for q1 to include impact of newly ratified pilot contract, new accounting standard
* March ASMS 1.55 billion versus 1.49 billion
* Sees q1 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up 6% to up 8%
* Sees q1 operating revenue per asm up 6.5% to up 8%
* Sees q1 cost per ASM up 6.5% to up 8%
