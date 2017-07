BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines says June load factor 87.6 pct vs 86.1 pct

July 11 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* Hawaiian Airlines reports june and second quarter 2017 traffic statistics

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - ‍June load factor 87.6 pct versus 86.1 pct​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - ‍june rpms 1.43 billion, up 4.4 pct​

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - ‍june system-wide asms were 1.64 billion, up 2.6 percent​

* Hawaiian Holdings - ‍q2 load factor 86.6 pct versus 84.5 pct​

* Hawaiian Holdings - ‍q2 RPMS 4.10 billion, up 6.6 pct​

* Hawaiian Holdings - ‍Q2 system-wide asms were 4.74 billion, up 4.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: