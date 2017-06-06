BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Hawaiian Holdings Inc:
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 operating revenue per ASM up 7.5% to up 10.5pct
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.60 to $1.70
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 GAAP economic fuel cost per gallon $1.57 to $1.67
* Hawaiian Holdings-raised Q2 expectation for operating revenue per asm growth due to better than expected load factors and stronger yields primarily in domestic network
Hawaiian holdings - decreased Q2 expectation for economic fuel cost per gallon
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources