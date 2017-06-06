BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Hawaiian Holdings Inc:
* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics
* RPMs for May were 1.4 billion, up 8.0 percent
* Has revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017 provided in its Q1 2017 earnings release on April 20, 2017
* ASMs for May were 1.58 billion, up 5.0 pct
* Raised its expectation for operating revenue per ASM growth for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* May load factor 86.7 percent versus 84.3 percent a year ago
* Raised expectation for Q2 operating revenue per ASM growth due to better than expected load factors, stronger yields in domestic network
* Decreased its expectation for economic fuel cost per gallon for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Sees Q2 operating revenue per ASM up 7.5 percent to up 10.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)