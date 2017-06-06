June 6 Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics

* ‍RPMs for May were 1.4 billion, up 8.0 percent​

* Has revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017 provided in its Q1 2017 earnings release on April 20, 2017​

* ‍ASMs for May were 1.58 billion, up 5.0 pct​

* Raised its expectation for operating revenue per ASM growth for quarter ending June 30, 2017​

* May load factor 86.7 percent versus 84.3 percent a year ago​

* Raised expectation for Q2 operating revenue per ASM growth due to better than expected load factors, stronger yields in domestic network​

* Decreased its expectation for economic fuel cost per gallon for quarter ending June 30, 2017​

* Sees Q2 operating revenue per ASM up 7.5 percent to up 10.5 pct‍​ ‍​