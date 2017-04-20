Bank of America to lay off more workers
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
April 20 Hawesko Holding AG:
* Confirms preliminary figures reported in January
* All signs point to growth in 2017
* For 2017, management board expects an increase in sales of 5 percent over 2016 that will be achieved both by existing companies as well as with newest acquisitions WirWinzer and WeinArt
* Outlook 2017: with regard to result from operations (EBIT), a proportional rise to just over 30 million euros ($32.23 million) is expected
* Achievement of an EBIT margin of 7 percent is targeted step by step in next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.